New York reports deadliest day from virus, makes plea for help

New York suffered its deadliest single day from the novel coronavirus, with 562 additional deaths across the state for a total of 2,935 fatalities, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

Cuomo warned that people were going to die in the near term due to a lack of ventilators of hospital beds and called for resources from across the United States to be deployed to New York to help it deal with the growing crisis in the state. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

