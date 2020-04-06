Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-No turning back after central bankers' 'seismic' stimulus shift

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:03 IST
ANALYSIS-No turning back after central bankers' 'seismic' stimulus shift

The world's top central bankers have pulled out all the stops in their fight against the coronavirus fallout, taking money printing to extremes that may become the new normal long after the pandemic is over.

The tools used by the Federal Reserve and the central banks in the euro zone and Japan differ slightly but they mostly involve new, massive purchases of financial assets and cheap credit for banks and companies. At their core, they all revolve around one concept: gobbling up private and public debt, which has been growing for a long time and is bound to explode as the pandemic hampers borrowers' ability to pay and bumps up government spending.

Each central bank, albeit to varying degrees, is still paying lip service to the notions of independence from politics, a foundation of central banking since the 1980s. But as they hoover up a growing share of their country's public and private debt, "coordination" between fiscal and monetary authorities has become the new mantra among policymakers.

The epidemic may one day be vanquished but this revolution in how central banks work in the world's richest economies is likely to last much longer, ushering in a new era where monetary financing - the direct financing of governments by central banks - is no longer a taboo. "The economic crisis wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic has caused economic policy to undergo a rapid and seismic transformation," said Albert Edwards, a strategist at French bank Societe Generale. "There will be no turning back."

So far, their moves have seemed to pay off, with major equity indexes rebounding since they were unveiled and stress on the money markets dissipating. $14 TRILLION

In truth, central bankers have been at it for the past decade. The ECB, Fed and Bank of Japan have a combined $14 trillion worth of assets on their balance sheet, largely bought since the financial crisis of 2008 to complement interest rates already stuck at zero or lower, Datastream data shows.

But so far they had maintained that this so called "quantitative easing" (QE) was temporary and policy would one day go back to normal, with positive interest rates and lean balance sheets. Not any more. All major central banks are now more or less openly talking about permanent QE, which would mean governments and companies, whose bonds have been bought by the central bank, could roll over that debt indefinitely.

The BOJ, for one, already owns 43% of Japan's government debt, and the ECB did away with a cap on owning more than a third of any one euro zone country's bonds. Some economists are calling for even more extreme measures, such as cash handouts to all households, known in economic parlance as helicopter money, or debt cancellations, which were urged by former ECB President Mario Draghi.

"Some forms of debt forbearance ... may be needed – for instance by extinguishing private sector loans vacuumed by the central banks," said Gilles Moec, chief economist at French insurer Axa. BLEAK COMPARISONS

The flourishing of such extreme ideas has drawn bleak comparisons with the 1930s and 1940s. Like then, the seeds were sown with a financial crash a decade earlier, to which central banks responded with money printing that helped stock prices rebound but left salaries behind - until a new crash, this time triggered by the coronavirus.

This was met with even greater government spending financed by central banks - back then to fund World War Two and, today, to cushion the pandemic's fallout. Seventy-six years ago, the experiment eventually ended with the creation of a U.S. dollar-centric monetary system in Bretton Woods in 1944 and an aid programme to help Western European countries back on their feet.

Some European policymakers are now calling for a new "Marshall plan" to kickstart the European economy. But Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates, believes the current predicament, coinciding with China's economic rise and an increasingly shaky West, could mark an even deeper change.

He predicts the beginning of the end of the dollar as the world's reserve currency and, with it, of the United States' economic dominance. "I believe that we are now seeing the archetypical big shift in relative wealth and power and ... a profound shift in the world order that will affect all countries," Dalio wrote in a blog post.

He recommended owning gold in anticipation that investors would grow wary of holding negative yielding bonds or devalued cash. Whether such a revolution is on the cards will depend on whether the global economy rebounds, allowing central bankers to stop the printing presses eventually.

But history shows this will take time. A study of 12 major pandemics since the 14th century co-authored by Fed policy adviser Òscar Jordà found that these, unlike wars, are followed by decades in the doldrums.

As a possible explanation, they noted that pandemics do not destroy buildings and factories. After World War Two, reconstruction provided the trigger for an economic boom. "Significant macroeconomic after-effects of the pandemics persist for about 40 years, with real rates of return substantially depressed," Jordà and fellow authors Sanjay R. Singh and Alan M. Taylor wrote. (Additional reporting by Leika Kihara in Tokyo, Howard Schneider in Washington and Bill Schomberg in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

US denies 'Wild West' swoop on Berlin-bound masks

The US embassy in Germany on Monday denied a claim that a Berlin-bound shipment of protective masks had been confiscated by the United States, calling it disinformation designed to stoke division. The United States Government did not take a...

Pak PM reshuffles Cabinet after damning report on sugar and wheat crisis

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reshuffled his Cabinet and sacked some key advisors for their alleged role in a recent sugar and wheat crisis the country. Khans move comes just days after a report by the Federal Investigation A...

Rugby-French chief proposes Club World Cup to replace European Champions Cup

French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte has proposed a radical new Club World Cup tournament to replace the existing European Champions Cup in a bid to increase club revenues that have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. ...

Supreme Court backs police in traffic stops

Police can pull over a car when they know only that its owners license is invalid, even if they dont know whos behind the wheel, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. The court said in an 8-1 decision that unless theres reason to believe otherwis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020