Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump removes top coronavirus watchdog, widens attack on inspectors general

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 02:45 IST
Trump removes top coronavirus watchdog, widens attack on inspectors general
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general tasked with overseeing the government's coronavirus response, including $2.3 trillion in economic relief, the spokeswoman for the inspector general's office said on Tuesday. It is Trump's most recent maneuver to seize control of oversight of his administration's handling of the coronavirus epidemic and to attack inspectors general, the federal watchdogs tasked with safeguarding agencies against waste, fraud and abuse.

Glenn Fine, acting inspector general for the Pentagon, was named last week to chair a committee acting as a sort of uber-watchdog over the administration's coronavirus response, including health policy and the historic economic stimulus plan. But Trump has since designated the Environmental Protection Agency's inspector general to be the new acting Pentagon inspector general, a spokeswoman said. Fine, who named 11 other IGs to the committee last week, is no longer on the watchdog committee.

Politico first reported the ouster. Congressional Democrats immediately criticized Fine's removal. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called it "part of a disturbing pattern of retaliation" by Trump and vowed in a statement to continue to use congressional oversight powers to ensure funds allocated for the coronavirus pandemic were being used "wisely and efficiently to help workers and families."

"FAKE DOSSIER" The fiscal stimulus bill is unleashing a flood of money for individuals, families and small businesses, and has created three watchdogs consisting of federal government officials and lawmakers. Pelosi created a fourth oversight body last week.

The law, signed on March 27, set aside $80 million to create a committee of inspectors general from across government agencies. On Friday, the White House said Trump intended to nominate Jason Abend, a senior policy adviser at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office, to be the inspector general at the Pentagon.

The White House also announced Trump intended to nominate Brian Miller, a White House lawyer and former inspector general at the General Services Administration, to be the special inspector general for pandemic recovery, responsible for overseeing the U.S. Treasury Department's handling of funds. Since then, Trump has mounted several broadsides against the government's inspectors general.

On Tuesday, he accused, without evidence, the U.S. Health Department's inspector general of having produced a "fake dossier" on American hospitals suffering crippling shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak and suggested she was politically motivated. On Friday, Trump fired the intelligence community's inspector general, who was involved in the events leading to impeachment of the Republican president.

Noah Bookbinder, executive director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, an ethics advocacy group, said the moves against Fine and attacks on other inspectors general added up to a pattern. "More and more, President Trump views anybody within government who does anything that could reflect negatively upon him as unacceptable, that he seems to view any kind of accountability or oversight or a check as disloyalty," Bookbinder said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Acting U.S. Navy secretary resigns after ridiculing commander of coronavirus-hit ship

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday after he faced mounting backlash for firing and ridiculing the commander of a U.S. aircraft carrier who pleaded for help stemming a coronavirus outbreak onboard. U.S. Defense Secretary ...

Eastern Libyan forces attack Tripoli hospital for second day

Rockets rained down on Libyas capital Tripoli on Tuesday, health authorities in the U.N.-backed government said, the second day of heavy bombardment by eastern-based forces that struck one of the citys largest hospitals. The barrage of Grad...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Hopes of progress against virus lift stocks; dollar, oil fall

World stock markets rose on Tuesday led by gains in Europe and Asia as signs of progress in curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus fueled investors appetite for risk, though a steep, late sell-off on Wall Street erased gains in U.S. st...

U.S. appeals court allows abortion curbs in Texas during coronavirus outbreak

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Texas can enforce limits on the ability of women to obtain abortions as part of the states policy requiring postponement of non-urgent medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. A three-ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020