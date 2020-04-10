Left Menu
EU calls leaders' videoconference on economic recovery

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:55 IST
European Council President Charles Michel on Friday called an EU leaders' videoconference for April 23 to discuss how Europe can pick itself up from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic

"It is time to lay the ground for a robust economic recovery," he said in a statement a day after EU finance ministers agreed a 500-billion-euro ($550-billion) emergency package for the bloc.

