Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 10:31 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms, spokesman says

Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on Thursday, more than two weeks after a union official for corrections officers said the former movie producer had tested positive. "As of now, it's been 14 days since reports of concern from people inside the prison, and he has no symptoms and no issues," Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer said. The Beatles' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction

Artist Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' hit song "Hey Jude" sold for $910,000 on Friday, nine times its original estimate, auction house Julien's Auctions said. A vintage bass drumhead with The Beatles' logo that was used during the English band's first North American tour in 1964 was another top item, selling for $200,000. UK costume makers turn from Downton and Star Wars to focus on scrubs

Costume makers in Britain who normally dress actors in shows from Downton Abbey to Game of Thrones and Batman have joined forces to make scrubs for medics fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Working from kitchens, sheds and attics across the country, the team is churning out uniforms for returning medics and clinicians who do not normally wear them. Harvey Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Friday with a third sexual assault case, and prosecutors there said they have started the process of seeking his extradition from New York, where the former film producer is serving prison time for rape. The onetime Hollywood mogul, who tested positive for the coronavirus soon after being incarcerated in upstate New York but has since recovered, was newly charged with a single felony count of sexual battery by restraint. 'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show

Sketch show "Saturday Night Live" is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday. The network said the satirical show, which shut down production in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, would feature original content from "Saturday Night Live" cast members, including the regular "Weekend Update" segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Popular band performs online show to raise funds for people hit by lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown in force, a popular band here is performing live on social media to raise funds from fans across the world in support of people whose livelihood has been affected by the shutdown and also to fight the COVID-19 p...

Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products partner to provide essential commodities for consumers

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products said on Saturday they are coming together amid COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent lockdown enabling Indian consumers access to essential food and beverage products. Tata Consum...

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

China reported on Saturday a rise in new coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off the second wave of infections, particularly from imported and asymptomatic cases, as curbs on cities and travel are lifted. The National Health Commi...

Easter Sunday events in Spain cancelled, communities make masks amid virus outbreak

Communities in Spain have cancelled thousands of religious processions, which were likely to be held to commemorate Easter Sunday on April 12, for the first time in nearly 90 years, in view of the coronavirus outbreak. But people in-charge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020