Following is a summary of current world news briefs. NATO to discuss Open Skies treaty after U.S. announces withdrawal

NATO envoys will discuss the future of the Open Skies treaty on Friday after the United States announced it would quit the 35-nation pact that allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, an official of the defence alliance said. Senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration, which says Russia has repeatedly violated the treaty's terms, said on Thursday that Washington would formally pull out of Open Skies in six months. UK's Blair: Patchy data means Africa could use antibody tests to track COVID-19

African nations should use antibody tests to find out whether the slower spread and lower mortality rate of the new coronavirus on the continent is due to patchy data or a more resilient population, former British prime minister Tony Blair said on Friday. That information would guide leaders in deciding whether to extend lockdowns or other restrictions that are damaging economies, exacerbating hunger and slowing the fight against other deadly diseases like malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, he said. Chechen leader Kadyrov in Moscow hospital with suspected coronavirus: Russian news agencies

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's southern region of Chechnya, is suspected of having contracted the new coronavirus and is receiving treatment in a Moscow hospital, three Russian new agencies reported. The TASS news agency, quoting an unnamed medical source, said the condition of Kadyrov, who is 43, was stable, but provided no further details. Chechen authorities have not confirmed or denied the reports and officials including Kadrov's spokesman Ilman Vakhidov did not answer telephone calls. Khashoggi family forgive killers, clearing way to legal reprieve

The family of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday that they had forgiven the men who murdered their father, paving the way for a legal reprieve for five defendants sentenced to death for the October 2018 killing. "If a person forgives and makes reconciliation, his reward is due from Allah," Khashoggi's son Salah tweeted. "Therefore, we the sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce that we pardon those who killed our father". Lebanon's Berri tells government time for action not words

Lebanon's powerful parliament speaker said on Friday it was time for government action to help citizens grappling with an economic crisis and this could not wait for the outcome of International Monetary Fund negotiations. Speaker Nabih Berri, head of the Shi'ite Amal Movement, said the Lebanese citizen was worried about "his livelihood, his fate and everything to do with his life and the life of the nation", which is facing the worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. Plane crashes in Pakistan with 99 on board, many feared dead

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 99 passengers and crew crashed into a residential area of the city of Karachi on Friday, with many feared dead, officials said. Smoke billowed at the scene where flight PK 8303 came down, some rooves were caved in, and debris lay scattered in streets as ambulances rushed through chaotic crowds of people. Brazil's biggest state brings forward holiday to contain coronavirus spread

Lawmakers in Brazil's biggest state of Sao Paulo have decided to bring forward to Monday a holiday scheduled for July 9, in an attempt to strengthen social distancing and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The move on Friday adds to efforts already made by the city of Sao Paulo, which had earlier this week brought forward two holidays. China's plans for security agencies in Hong Kong will 'silence city', activists say

A Chinese proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong could see mainland intelligence agencies set up bases there, raising fears of direct law enforcement and what U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called a "death knell" for the city's autonomy. Communist Party rulers in Beijing unveiled details on Friday, a day after proposing the legislation that critics see as a turning point for China's most free-wheeling city. Spain partly lifts lockdown in Madrid, allows terraces reopening

Spanish authorities will lift part of the lockdown restrictions in Madrid on Monday after the pace of the coronavirus contagion in the region slowed down, the Madrid regional health department said on Friday. The restrictions in Madrid are now the same as in most of the country that started phasing out the lockdown in early May. U.S. demands review of WHO's handling of pandemic starts now, seeks reforms

The United States called on the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday to begin work immediately on investigating the source of the novel coronavirus, as well as its handling of the response to the pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused the agency of being "China centric", threatened in a tweeted letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday to permanently halt funding if the WHO did not commit to improvements within 30 days, and to reconsider his country's membership of the agency.