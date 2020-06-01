Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials see extremist groups, disinformation in protests

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:34 IST
Officials see extremist groups, disinformation in protests
Representative Image Image Credit: CNN

US officials are seeking to determine whether extremist groups had infiltrated police brutality protests across the country and deliberately tipped largely peaceful demonstrations toward violence and if foreign adversaries were behind a burgeoning disinformation campaign on social media. As demonstrations spread from Minneapolis to the White House, New York City, and overseas Sunday, federal law enforcement officials insisted far-left groups were stoking violence. Meanwhile, experts who track extremist groups also reported seeing evidence of the far-right at work.

Investigators were also tracking online interference and looking into whether foreign agents were behind the effort. Officials have seen a surge of social media accounts with fewer than 200 followers created in the last month, a textbook sign of a disinformation effort. The accounts have posted graphic images of the protests, material on police brutality, and material on the coronavirus pandemic that appeared designed to inflame tensions across the political divide, according to three administration officials. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss investigations.

The investigations are an attempt to identify the network of forces behind some of the most widespread outbreaks of civil unrest in the U.S. in decades. Protests erupted in dozens of cities in recent days, triggered by the death of George Floyd, who died after he was pinned at the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer's knee. Pandemic-weary Americans were already angry about COVID-19 deaths, lockdown orders, and tens of millions of people out of work. The pandemic has hit African Americans harder than whites in the U.S., and the killings of black people by police have continued over the years even as the topic faded from the national stage.

But there are signs of people with other disparate motives, including anarchist graffiti, arrests of some out-of-state protesters, and images circulating in extremist groups that suggest the involvement of outside groups. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday that state authorities were hit with a cyberattack as law enforcement prepared to diffuse protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul, the epicenter of the unrest. He described it as a "very sophisticated denial of service attack on all computers." President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Bar, and others have said the left-wing extremist group antifa is to blame. Short for anti-fascists, antifa is an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations.

Barr on Sunday said the FBI would use its regional joint terrorism task forces to "identify criminal organizers," and Trump threatened again to name antifa a terrorist group. The Justice Department is also deploying members of the U.S. Marshals Service and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration on Sunday to supplement National Guard troops outside the White House, a senior department official said. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The addition of the federal agents, who will have armored vehicles, came as Barr warned that prosecutors could seek to use terrorism statutes against "violent radical agitators" who attempt to hijack protests to cause destruction. An antifa activist group disseminated a message in a Telegram channel on Saturday that encouraged people to consider Minnesota National Guard troops "easy targets," two Defense Department officials said. The message encouraged activists to steal "kit," meaning the weapons and body armor used by the soldiers. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

As a result, soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard were armed during their mission at protests across the state Sunday, the officials said. The soldiers are sometimes armed but had not been since they moved into parts of the state that had been besieged by riots in the last few days. The troops do not have the authority to make arrests and are there to act mostly as extra security for police. Others have seen evidence of right-wing extremists. J.J. MacNab, a fellow at George Washington University's Program on Extremism, has been monitoring chatter about the protests among anti-government extremists on social media platforms. She has access to dozens of private Facebook groups for followers of the loosely organized "Boogaloo" movement, which uses an '80s movie sequel as a code word for a second civil war.

She also has been poring over images from the weekend protests and spotted some "boogaloo bois" in the crowds, carrying high-powered rifles and wearing tactical gear. "They want to co-opt them in order to start their war. They see themselves as being on the side of protesters and that the protesters themselves are useful in causing anarchy," MacNab said.

She also sees signs that the Three Percenters militia movement appears to be taking an interest.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence, CAPF personnel exempted from RTPCR testing, administrative quarantine in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday exempted the defence and Central Armed Police Force CAPF personnel returning to join their duties from the compulsory 100 per cent RTPCR testing and administrative quarantine. According to an o...

Putin and Trump discussed G7, oil markets in phone call -Kremlin

U.S. President Donald Trump informed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of his idea to hold an expanded Group of Seven summit later this year in a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.The two leaders also discussed the OPEC deal o...

Wipro anticipates lower gross margins in short-term amid COVID-19 pandemic

IT major Wipro anticipates a decrease in its gross margins in the short-term due to lower demand for IT products and delay in customers purchasing decisions, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as per a regulatory filing. The Beng...

Israeli defence chief says he's preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he ordered the military to step up preparations for Israels pending annexation of parts of the West Bank, a plan that could stoke Palestinian violence.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020