'Fortnite' creator Epic Games gets $250 mln investment from Sony
Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", said on Thursday it had received a $250 million investment from Japan's Sony Corp for a minority stake in the company. (https://reut.rs/3feq1Hb) Epic, which also developed the game engine "Unreal", in 2018 received https://www.reuters.com/article/us-epic-games-funding/fortnite-creator-epic-games-raises-1-25-billion-from-kkr-others-idUSKCN1N0277 $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc .Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:06 IST
Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite" , said on Thursday it had received a $250 million investment from Japan's Sony Corp for a minority stake in the company. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Epic was close to raising a $750 million round of funding, from investors including T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Baillie Gifford, at a valuation of about $17 billion. (https://reut.rs/3feq1Hb)
Epic, which also developed the game engine "Unreal", in 2018 received https://www.reuters.com/article/us-epic-games-funding/fortnite-creator-epic-games-raises-1-25-billion-from-kkr-others-idUSKCN1N0277 $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc . Sony is all set to launch its next-generation console PlayStation 5 later this year, with titles including Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto V."
