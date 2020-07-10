Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Fortnite' creator Epic Games gets $250 mln investment from Sony

Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite", said on Thursday it had received a $250 million investment from Japan's Sony Corp for a minority stake in the company. (https://reut.rs/3feq1Hb) Epic, which also developed the game engine "Unreal", in 2018 received https://www.reuters.com/article/us-epic-games-funding/fortnite-creator-epic-games-raises-1-25-billion-from-kkr-others-idUSKCN1N0277 $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc .

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 00:06 IST
'Fortnite' creator Epic Games gets $250 mln investment from Sony

Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game "Fortnite" , said on Thursday it had received a $250 million investment from Japan's Sony Corp for a minority stake in the company. Last month, Bloomberg reported that Epic was close to raising a $750 million round of funding, from investors including T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Baillie Gifford, at a valuation of about $17 billion. (https://reut.rs/3feq1Hb)

Epic, which also developed the game engine "Unreal", in 2018 received https://www.reuters.com/article/us-epic-games-funding/fortnite-creator-epic-games-raises-1-25-billion-from-kkr-others-idUSKCN1N0277 $1.25 billion in funding from investors, including KKR & Co Inc . Sony is all set to launch its next-generation console PlayStation 5 later this year, with titles including Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" and Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto V."

TRENDING

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

Alita: Battle Angel 2 developmental updates, cast revealed, what we know so far

People News Roundup: Actor Depp appears in UK court; David Attenborough in appeal to save charity behind London Zoo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing 'Glee' star Rivera presumed drowned in Calif. lake, searchers say

The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera turned from a rescue to a recovery mission on Thursday, with authorities saying they presumed she drowned while boating on a lake north of Los Angeles.Rivera, 33, who played high school cheerleade...

Greek police use teargas on crowds protesting against demonstration law

Greek police used teargas to disperse demonstrators gathered outside parliament on Thursday to denounce a draft law attempting to regulate street protests in the country.About 10,000 demonstrators rallied outside parliament holding banners ...

Motor racing-Driver reaction to Fernando Alonso's 2021 F1 comeback

Driver reaction at the Styrian Grand Prix on Thursday to Renaults announcement that Spains double world champion Fernando Alonso will be returning to the sport with them next season at the age of 39 after two years out. Lewis Hamilton, Merc...

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michaell Cohen, the former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible coronavirus expo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020