People News Roundup: Naya Rivera presumed drowned; Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 18:27 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body

Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on Thursday, but no body had been found almost 24 hours after she was last seen. Rivera, 33, who played high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in the television series until 2015, went missing on Wednesday after renting a boat on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey.

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing coronavirus, and denies Jeffrey Epstein charges

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls for him to sexually abuse and said she deserves bail, citing the risk she might contract the coronavirus in jail. Maxwell, 58, filed her request in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, eight days after being arrested in New Hampshire, where authorities said she had been hiding at a sprawling property she bought while shielding her identity.

Five suspects arrested in Los Angeles killing of rapper Pop Smoke

Five suspects were arrested on Thursday in the killing of rap musician Pop Smoke, who was shot dead during a break-in and robbery of a Hollywood Hills home where he was staying at the time, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The five - three adult men and two juvenile males - were taken into custody without incident in a series of early morning raids across Los Angeles, according to an LAPD spokeswoman, officer Norma Eisenman.

Depp severed finger during three-day row with ex-wife, UK court told

Hollywood star Johnny Depp wrote on a wall with blood from his severed finger tip during a long and violent confrontation with his ex-wife Amber Heard five years ago, London's High Court heard on Thursday at his libel case against a British tabloid. Depp told the court he suffered "some species of nervous breakdown" during a row with actress Heard, but denied he had violently attacked her and accused her of cutting his finger by throwing a bottle at him.

Meghan seeks to stop tabloid naming friends in UK legal battle

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, on Thursday sought a court order to stop the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid from revealing the names of five friends who could be witnesses in an ongoing legal dispute, according to a court filing. Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Katharine Hepburn's love letters to Howard Hughes up for auction

She signed off as "Country Mouse" and called him "My most excellent boss." She was Hollywood star Katharine Hepburn and he was eccentric entrepreneur Howard Hughes. Many of her letters to him are going up for auction in Los Angeles for the first time on July 23.

