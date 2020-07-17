Singapore to test all foreign workers for COVID-19 by mid-August

The Singapore government on Friday announced that all foreign workers will be tested for the novel coronavirus by mid-August. With 327 new virus cases on Friday, Singapore's COVID-19 tally stands at 47,453 and 27 deaths. "We believe that by-mid August we can complete this work (testing of foreign workers), possibly even earlier than that," a statement from the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force said.

The workers to be tested includes a large number of Indians. Till date, most of Singapore's virus cases have been reported among foreign workers living in packed dormitories. The government had come under fire after questions were raised on the living conditions in these quarters.

The foreign workers' dormitories accommodate over 3 lakh people -- mostly from India and Bangladesh. Of them, about 2.32 lakh workers have either tested negative for COVID-19 or have recovered from the virus. The remaining workers, who remain isolated, are "waiting" for their final exit tests, said Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force.

“We are doing everything we can to complete that work (testing) and to allow the workers to resume duties safely thereafter. So, this is an important milestone,” Channel News Asia quoted Wong as saying. Workers being tested in this "final phase" come from dormitories with a high prevalence rate of the infection, the minister said, pointing out that the number of new cases among foreign workers will rise due to the intensive testing.

In a separate press release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that while there are workers who have recovered from COVID-19 and are ready to return to work, they are unable to do so as some residents in their dormitories are still being isolated. Over the next week, the task force will put in place "additional decontamination measures" to allow these recovered workers to leave the dormitories to resume work safely, without compromising public health, the MOH said.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong has said that Singapore must be prepared for a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Speaking at a multi-ministry task force conference, Gan cited the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in South Korea, Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. This second wave has been attributed to reopening of nightclubs, restaurants, schools and places of worship.

Gan pointed out that the new clusters were formed by ill individuals who disregarded the health protocols. “We must be prepared for a second wave too, but we must do our best to avoid it if we can,” said Gan, adding that there are “useful lessons” to be learnt from the situation in other countries.

“That is why here in Singapore, we have taken a cautious approach in easing restrictions for some activities that we know to be of higher risk. “For others that need to continue to function like workplaces, we have put in place a series of measures to reduce the risk of spread in these settings. Some of these measures create inconvenience, but it is better to be safe,” the minister said.

Director of Medical Services, Health Ministry, Kenneth Mak said the task force has noticed that there were "a number" of transmissions occurring at offices which in turn led to infections in residences. The MOH continues to be "aggressive" in ring-fencing and isolating all close contacts to disrupt the chain of transmission, he said.

With the "significant expansion" of economic activities and social interactions since the start of reopening phase II, Singapore should expect to see the number of cases rise, Gan said. He added that early detection and ring-fencing is important to prevent transmission.

“The second wave is preventable if everyone plays a part. And I believe that if anyone can do it, Singaporeans can," he said. Meanwhile, travellers entering Singapore after 11.59 pm on Sunday (July 19) with travel history to Victoria in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong within the last 14 days, including transit passengers, will have to serve their stay-home notices at dedicated facilities instead of their homes.

Minister Wong said these travellers will need to take a COVID-19 test before ending their stay-home notice, in line with the current requirements. Wong noted a global resurgence of COVID-19 cases, even in countries which had successfully controlled the virus before.

“The cases from overseas coming in through our borders represent another risk for us, even as we clear the dormitory cases and, therefore, we are monitoring the situation very carefully,” said Wong. “Our overall advisory remains for everyone in Singapore not to travel or to avoid all travel -- that remains the overall posture for now,” Channel News Asia quoted Wong as saying.

Earlier, travellers entering Singapore from countries with a controlled number of COVID-19 cases were allowed to serve their 14-day stay-home notice in their place of residence rather than a dedicated facility..