India, Gambia held talks on expanding development partnership: MEA

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara on expanding development partnerships. Jaishankar also said India's medical supplies have been well received in Banjul, the capital of Gambia.

"Very pleased to speak to FM Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia. Appreciated his good wishes on our UNSC membership. Assured that India will advance the cause of multilateralism," he tweeted. In another tweet, he said, "Discussed our expanding development partnership and underlined India's responsiveness to Gambia's priorities. Glad to learn that India's medical supplies have been so well received in Banjul." (ANI)