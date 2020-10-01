Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Speak against Pakistan's atrocities and oppression in Balochistan for the sake of humanity'

Balochistan is unknown to the world not because Baloch people are subjected to atrocities since March 27, 1948, when Pakistan forcibly annexed it or that they are not resisting the injustices with the meager resources available to them. It is unknown because the exigencies of the world and the United Nations (UN) do not correspond to the needs of the people being oppressed there.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:05 IST
'Speak against Pakistan's atrocities and oppression in Balochistan for the sake of humanity'
A Baloch woman holds the photo of her missing family member. . Image Credit: ANI

By Riaz Baloch Balochistan is unknown to the world not because Baloch people are subjected to atrocities since March 27, 1948, when Pakistan forcibly annexed it or that they are not resisting the injustices with the meager resources available to them. It is unknown because the exigencies of the world and the United Nations (UN) do not correspond to the needs of the people being oppressed there.

The Baloch and their struggle have been relegated to obscurity by the world more interested in appeasing dictators and state armies, which are ready to serve the world powers with loyalty and dedication. The world is in the habit of being immune to the pain of people being oppressed by states that pay no heed to human rights.

The UN, which represents the world, also reflects their attitude and hasn't in all these years even tried to make Pakistan comply with conventions on enforced disappearance and torture, it brazenly refuses. This attitude has encouraged Pakistan to flout all laws and norms regarding human rights and civil liberties in Balochistan. The situation in Balochistan is no secret because even the Chief Justice of Pakistan's Supreme Court laments the human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings by the premier intelligence agencies, the Army and the Frontier Corps. He, on record, has blamed them and summoned them to court but the abductions, killings and subsequent dumping have not only continued but increased substantially.

As if to prove their point, these institutions started dumping the brutally tortured bodies of hitherto missing persons since September 10, 2012, with the start of visits by the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances. The Pakistani state wants to ensure that next time around there would be no fact-finding missions here to uncover their atrocities and excesses against the Baloch people. I'm here to highlight the atrocities and excesses that have been committed against Baloch people for the last 72 years. If the world and the UNO continue to ignore the sufferings of the Baloch people, it would tantamount to being complicit in the slow-track genocide being committed in Balochistan by the Pakistani state. The world should awaken to the plight of all the oppressed nationalities being subjected to atrocities and excesses by the majorities or the minorities wielding state power.

The Baloch people have persisted with their struggle for self-determination without external support or for that matter even moral support of the world, which should have by now learned to support the oppressed wherever they may be. We appeal to the conscience of the world to help Baloch get their inalienable right to freedom from Pakistan, for before Balochistan's forcible annexation on 27th March 1948, the Baloch were independent for 227 days. Balochistan, which is hidden from the eyes of the world, is currently suffering from a serious humanitarian crisis. In Pakistan-occupied Balochistan, the Pakistani Army embarrasses humanity.

Pakistan's inhuman atrocities in Balochistan are suppressed because there is a total media blackout. So far the world's longest and most peaceful protest has been going on for more than 10 years in Quetta, Balochistan. It's for those who disappeared because of the Pakistani state agencies and forces, for demanding liberation.

More than 40,000 Baloch political and social activists have been abducted from Balochistan and thousands have been extra-judicially killed in the last 18 years. International human rights organisations are not being given access to the Pakistan-occupied Balochistan and they seem helpless. Our appeal is to the civilised democratic countries: speak against the atrocities and oppression in Balochistan for the sake of humanity.

(Riaz Baloch is a political and human rights activist living in exile in London) (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa has released about a fifth of earmarked state-owned land to farmers

South Africa has released about a fifth of earmarked state-owned land to around 275 farmers so far, officials said on Thursday, as the government seeks to accelerate land redistribution in an effort to redress historic racial inequalities. ...

Robert Vadra says Hathras victim's parents should have been allowed to make decision on last rites, slams Yogi Adityanath govt

By By Aparajita Gupta Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday said that parents of the victim of alleged Hathras gangrape should have been allowed to make a decision of how they would like to ...

PCB to send its 'A' team with senior side to NZ in November

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to send its A team to New Zealand with the senior national team in November for a series comprising four-day and T20 matches. A PCB official said that New Zealand had agreed to host both the Pakistan t...

Nepal’s COVID-19 caseload nears 80,000

Nepals coronavirus caseload on Thursday reached 79,728 as the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 1,911 new cases, officials said. The 1,911 new cases were detected after conducting Polymerase Chain Reaction PCR tests on 12,444 swab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020