PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India's commitment to sustainable peace in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, on Thursday, of India's commitment to sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:57 IST
MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaking to the Media on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, on Thursday, of India's commitment to sustainable peace in Afghanistan. Abdullah, the chief peace negotiator met Modi at his official residence to brief him on the peace process and the talks currently being held by the Afghan government and the Taliban at Doha in Qatar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The Prime Minister reiterated our commitment to sustainable peace in Afghanistan and welcomed efforts to a permanent ceasefire in Afghanistan," the ministry's spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said at the weekly briefing here. He added that during the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the chief negotiator appreciated India's development commitment of USD 3 billion "under which projects have been undertaken to benefit the Afghans".

"During the meeting, Prime Minister reaffirmed India's long term commitment to further deepening the historical ties between India and Afghanistan," he added. Abdullah also tweeted after his visit with Modi.

"Pleased to meet HE Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the Prime Minister of Republic of #India. In our friendly discussion we took stock of the latest developments on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, the talks in Doha, & India's support for the peace efforts," Abdullah said on Twitter. "HE PM assured me of India's continued support for the peace process, & Afghanistan. I thanked him & the people of India for the invitation, & generous hospitality. I also thanked India for its principled position on the #AfghanPeaceProcess," he said.

On Wednesday, Abdullah, held extensive talks with national security advisor Ajit Doval. This is the first visit of Abdullah to India after the formation of a new government in Afghanistan. His visit comes at a time when the Afghanistan government and Taliban are trying to negotiate a deal in order to restore peace in the country.

The peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban began on September 12 in Qatar's capital Doha. (ANI)

