US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he would declare victory in the presidential elections "only when there is victory".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:48 IST
Will declare a victory only when there's a victory: Trump
US President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he would declare victory in the presidential elections "only when there is a victory". "There's no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very, very solid chance of winning here. I don't know how they rate the chances," Trump said on "Fox & Friends" during a morning phone interview, as quoted by CNN and added, "I think a lot of that has to do with the tremendous crowd size."

"It's been a great run, an incredible three weeks," Trump said of his final campaign sprint and called the final stretch of his campaign as emotional knowing it could be the last time he'd be running for President. With regard to his chance of winning the election, he said that it is "a very solid chance of winning".

He offered himself only a mildly optimistic prognosis for victory -- "a very solid chance of winning". On the other hand, his democratic counterpart and former Vice President Joe Biden will claim victory in a nationwide address followed by major transition announcements as soon as major media organizations declare him the mathematical winner of the 2020 presidential race.

Sputnik quoted a report by Axios that said, "If news organisations declare Joe Biden the mathematical President-elect, he plans to address the nation as its new leader, even if President Trump continues to fight in court." The report said, "Biden advisers based the strategy on a "lesson" learned from the 2000 election, when Al Gore hung back while George W. Bush declared victory in that contested election, putting the Democratic nominee on the defensive while Bush acted like the winner."

Biden would most likely emphasise plans to battle the pandemic by spotlighting a future role for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, whom Trump has threatened to fire, according to the report, as reported by Sputnik. (ANI)

