Left Menu

116-year-old French nun, who survived two World Wars and Spanish Flu, survives COVID-19

Europe's oldest person aged 117-year-old has survived the coronavirus after living through two world wars as well as the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:24 IST
116-year-old French nun, who survived two World Wars and Spanish Flu, survives COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Europe's oldest person aged 117-year-old has survived the coronavirus after living through two world wars as well as the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. Sister Andre, a nun who was born in 1904, tested positive for the virus on January 16, according to David Tavella, communications director at the Sainte Catherine Laboure nursing home in Toulon, southern France, where she lives, CNN reported.

Sister Andre, earlier known as Lucille Randon, became a nun in 1944 and shifted to the nursing home in Toulon in 2009. She had shown no symptoms of coronavirus, CNN reported.

Speaking in an interview with CNN affiliate BFMTV, she said, "I didn't know I had it...No, I wasn't scared because I wasn't scared of dying." As today is her birthday, her meal will have all her favourites -- foie gras, baked Alaska and a glass of red wine.

"She drinks a glass of wine every lunchtime," Tavella said. He further said that though no visitors are allowed at the nursing home, she will receive video messages from her family and the local mayor, and will also taking part in a video Mass.

"Sister Andre's birthday is taking place at a good time -- it couldn't be a better time, because it will mark the beginning of big festivities that will be organized around this relaxing of our restrictions," Tavella told BFMTV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yechury slams Bengal govt over 'strongarm tactics' during march

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out the TMC government in West Bengal on Thursday over the strong-arm tactics against Left activists who took to the streets demanding jobs.Police resorted to heavy baton charge and used water cano...

Bars to reopen in some Spanish regions as infections slow

Castilla La Mancha became the latest Spanish region to announce an easing of pandemic restrictions on Thursday as the national COVID-19 infection rate fell to its lowest level in nearly a month. Bars and restaurants in the central region wi...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-F1 to freeze engines from 2022 in boost for Red Bull

Formula One teams and manufacturers voted unanimously on Thursday to end development of the current engines after this season in a move that paves the way for Red Bull to continue using Honda-designed power units. Honda are leaving the spor...

Biden to speak with Israel's Netanyahu soon - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu soon, the White House said on Thursday without providing a date.The president looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu hes obviously somebody that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021