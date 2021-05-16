Left Menu

China foresees threat to BRI projects amid US drawdown from Afghanistan

China has sought to step up cooperation with Central Asian countries on security issues amid fears of a resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan and subsequent threat to its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure projects in the region.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 16-05-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 09:56 IST
China foresees threat to BRI projects amid US drawdown from Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China has sought to step up cooperation with Central Asian countries on security issues amid fears of a resurgence of terrorism in Afghanistan and subsequent threat to its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure projects in the region. As the September 11 deadline of complete withdrawal is approaching, Beijing fears that instability in the country could give ground to Islamic fundamentalism that would spill over into China's Xinjiang province that borders the country, South China Morning Post reported.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Central Asian counterparts on Wednesday, that they should work together to crack down on terrorist forces and prevent transnational crime to create a "safe Silk Road". "We should cooperate to prevent transnational organized crime, on drugs control, network security, managing non-governmental organizations, the security of large-scale activities and projects, and to safeguard our institutions, personnel, and facilities to create a safe Silk Road," Wang told the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the Chinese city of Xian, in Shaanxi.

Moreover, there is a looming sense of fear in Pakistan that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan will increase instability in its neighbourhood, and add security threats in the region while putting Belt and Road projects at risk. Instability in Pakistan has steadily increased, and outlawed groups like Tehreek e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have increased cross-border attacks in the country, Nikkei Asia reported. According to the analyst Fakhar Kakakhel, the US pull-back, along with a weak Afghan government will seriously destabilize the region.

Last week, China had blamed the United States' "abrupt announcement of complete withdrawal of forces" for the succession of explosive attacks throughout Afghanistan, saying the step has worsened the security situation and has threatened peace and stability as well as people's lives and safety in the war-torn country. China's reaction comes after multiple explosions at a girl's school in Kabul.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying had said China was "shocked" by the attacks and "deeply saddened" by the death toll. She also called on Washington to pull out troops "in a responsible manner". US President Joe Biden announced last month the decision to withdraw troops by September 11. The Taliban rejected President Joe Biden's announcement that troops would stay on past the deadline but withdraw over the next four and a half months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat CM instructs Ministers to reach Bharuch, review preparedness

As Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify during the next 12 hours into a very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday instructed state ministers to reach Bharuch with immediate...

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Days after Salman Khans much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.The action-drama had a multi-format release in select ...

Granules India earmarks capex of Rs 1,000 cr till FY24

Drug firm Granules India has earmarked a capex of around Rs 1,000 crore which it aims to invest over the next three financial years on expansion of operations, according to a top company official.The Hyderabad-based firm plans to invest on ...

Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022

Australia is sticking to plans to start re-opening to the rest of the world only from the middle of next year, officials said on Sunday, resisting mounting pressure to end the closure of international borders. In March 2020, Australia close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021