Jaishankar discusses developments in Afghanistan with German counterpart on UNGA sidelines

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed developments in Afghanistan with his German counterpart Heiko Mass on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The meeting was held after both the ministers participated in the foreign ministers meeting of G4 countries.

"Useful exchange of assessments with FM @heikomaas of Germany on Afghanistan. Followed a productive G4 meeting," Jaishankar tweeted. Jaishankar is in New York for United Nations General Assembly meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministers of the G4 countries-- India's S Jaishankar, Brazil's Carlos Alberto Franco Ranca, Germany's Heiko Maas, and Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi---met on the sidelines of the 76 sessions of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The ministers issued a joint statement following the meeting in which they reaffirmed that it is indispensable to reform the Security Council through an expansion of both categories, permanent and non-permanent seats, to enable the Security Council to better deal with the ever-complex and evolving challenges to the maintenance of international peace and security, and thereby to carry out its duties more effectively.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar on Tuesday held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Iran, Australia, Egypt and Indonesia. Earlier, Jaishankar also met his counterparts from France, UK, and Saudi Arabia and discussed issues associated with Indo-Pacific.'Meanwhile, top leaders from across the world have already started converging in New York for UNGA high-level debate week. (ANI)

