Afghanistan's former PM Ahmad Shah Ahmadzai passes away: Report

Afghanistan's former prime minister Ahmad Shah Ahmadzai has passed away at the age of 78, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 17-10-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 14:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ahmadzai served as prime minister of Afghanistan from 1995 to 1996 soon before the Taliban took control of the country.

Earlier this month, he returned to Afghanistan from India through Attari check post with Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

