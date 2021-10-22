Left Menu

UK foreign secretary to meet EAM Jaishankar in Delhi shortly

British foreign secretary Liz Truss is set to meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi shortly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 18:14 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
British foreign secretary Liz Truss is set to meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi shortly. The British High Commission informed that UK Foreign Secretary will today announce a series of tech and infrastructure tie-ups with India to boost both economies and help developing countries grow in a clean and sustainable way.

During a two-day trip to Delhi and Mumbai, the Foreign Secretary will outline agreements to deepen investment ties between the two countries and work together on finance and technical support packages for the developing world. Earlier today, UK Foreign Secretary had discussions with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on ways to strengthen climate initiatives and further our green partnership.

"Had an engaging bilateral with the UK delegation led by Foreign Minister Ms @trussliz. Both sides agreed to strengthen climate initiatives and further our green partnership. Assured India's support for UK COP presidency, wishing @COP26 would be the COP of action & implementation," Yadav tweeted. During her stay in New Delhi, Truss will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 22 on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. Truss will travel to Mumbai on October 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

