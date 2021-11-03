Partha Satpathy appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Hungary
Partha Satpathy has been appointed the next Indian Ambassador to Hungary on Wednesday.
Partha Satpathy has been appointed the next Indian Ambassador to Hungary on Wednesday.
Satpathy is presently serving as the Ambassador of India to Ukraine. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.
Meanwhile, Ajaneesh Kumar has also been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Estonia. (ANI)
