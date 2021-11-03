Left Menu

Partha Satpathy appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Hungary

Partha Satpathy has been appointed the next Indian Ambassador to Hungary on Wednesday.

ANI | Budapest | Updated: 03-11-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 17:38 IST
Partha Satpathy appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Hungary
Indian Ambassador Partha Satpathy. Image Credit: ANI
Partha Satpathy has been appointed the next Indian Ambassador to Hungary on Wednesday.

Satpathy is presently serving as the Ambassador of India to Ukraine. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

Meanwhile, Ajaneesh Kumar has also been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Estonia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

