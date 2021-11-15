Hardeep Puri meets Saudi Arabia Energy Minister
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman in Abu Dhabi.
The minister also joined the Energy Ministers of Saudi Arabia and UAE at the opening ceremony of ADIPEC2021 in Abu Dhabi. "Joined Energy Ministers of Saudi Arabia & UAE, Dy Energy Minister of Russia, Petroleum Minister of Egypt & energy professionals from over 60 countries, including senior decision-makers & energy industry leaders at the Opening Ceremony of ADIPEC2021 in Abu Dhabi," Puri said in a tweet.
Puri is leading an official and business delegation to UAE from November 15-17 to attend the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). (ANI)
