Hardeep Puri meets Saudi Arabia Energy Minister

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:05 IST
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Abdulaziz bin Salman. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman in Abu Dhabi. Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said in a tweet that the two leaders had "fruitful discussions".

The minister also joined the Energy Ministers of Saudi Arabia and UAE at the opening ceremony of ADIPEC2021 in Abu Dhabi. "Joined Energy Ministers of Saudi Arabia & UAE, Dy Energy Minister of Russia, Petroleum Minister of Egypt & energy professionals from over 60 countries, including senior decision-makers & energy industry leaders at the Opening Ceremony of ADIPEC2021 in Abu Dhabi," Puri said in a tweet.

Puri is leading an official and business delegation to UAE from November 15-17 to attend the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

