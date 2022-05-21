Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa journalists continue protest demanding release of their colleague

In the wake of journalist and former Bara Press Club president, Khadim Khan Afridi's arrest, journalists in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district continue to stage demonstrations on Friday, demanding the authorities, the release of their colleague. The protests were held by Pakistan's Landi Kotal Press Club members and activists of political and civil society organisations, reported Dawn newspaper. The protesters held banners and placards while calling for an investigation into the arrest of Khadim Afridi, which they deemed to be 'unlawful and deceitful'

According to the angry mob of protesters, Khadim Khan's arrest was a coercive restriction on the freedom of the press. Further, the dissenters insisted on an apology by the Counter-Terrorism Department(CTD) for their illegal act. Earlier, CTD detectives had arrested Khadim Khan from Bara when he was on his way home from the local press club on the pretext of murder charges. The CTD sleuths alleged that the former Bara Press Club president was involved in the murder of a Peshawar policeman, reported Dawn newspaper. An FIR was lodged against him in the year 2013 at Gul Bahar police station.

Denying the claims of the CTD, Mehrab Afridi, president of Landi Kotal Press Club, contended that it was impossible for a person to roam freely for so many years, in possession of 1 million rupees after he had murdered someone. He said that Khadim Khan's arrest was unlawful because he was writing the truth and bringing out the corruption of various departments of the government. Mehrab Afridi warned of more protests that are to follow if the Pakistan authorities failed to release journalist Khadim Khan, reported Dawn newspaper.

Earlier, the journalists staged a protest at Bab-i-Khyber in Jamrud on Sunday, announcing a complete boycott of coverage of all official events and local parliamentarians till the release of their colleague, a newspaper. Protests were also held at the Khyber Chowk in Bara on Monday where the protesters organized a march from the Bara Press club to the Khyber Chowk. (ANI)

