G7 expresses concern over humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

The Group of Seven (G7) countries on Tuesday expressed deep concern about the political situation and the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban take-over. "We express our deep concern about the political situation and the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban take-over. We reassure the people of Afghanistan of our principled support and continued humanitarian assistance and assistance to cover basic human needs, based on the respect for humanitarian principles and fundamental human rights, including women's rights," the G7 said in a statement.

In the statement, they also reassured swift relief to the people of Afghanistan in wake of the devastating earthquake in the country. "We are united in our strong condemnation of the ongoing violence with recurring terrorist attacks particularly targeting members of ethnic and religious minority groups," it added.

The leaders of economically strong countries also called upon the Taliban to respect human rights, especially the rights of women and girls and members of minority groups, including the right to education for all without discrimination. "We urge the Taliban to take significant steps in support of creating inclusive and representative governance of Afghanistan, and to ensure safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access, combat terrorism in line with their relevant commitments including the Doha agreement, and allow safe passage for all Afghans in need of protection travelling abroad," they said.

"The type and scope of our engagement that goes beyond humanitarian assistance and assistance to cover basic needs are to be informed by the concrete achievements of the Taliban to meet these expectations widely shared by the international community," the statement added. At least 155 children have died after a tragic earthquake hit south-east Afghanistan last week, stated a report released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on June 26.

According to the UNOCHA, days after the earthquake, Paktika's massively damaged Gayan district has lost a majority of its children, reported Khaama Press, adding that the incident has left around 65 children orphaned or homeless. The earthquake that hit the mountainous regions in the Paktika and Khost provinces adjacent to Afghanistan's border with Pakistan with a magnitude of 6.0, destructing homes and causing landslides, according to the UNOCHA, also injured 250 children.

The earthquake in southeast Afghanistan left the locals homeless and caused at least 1150 deaths, more than 1,500 injuries, and the destruction of more than 10,000 homes, Khaama Press reported, citing the Taliban officials. Afghanistan has encountered its deadliest earthquake in 20 years and is in dire need of humanitarian relief.

UNICEF has set up child-friendly spaces, where children are benefiting from psycho-social first aid services, with over 100 caregivers in presence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)