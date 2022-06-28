Tuvalu's foreign minister withdraws from UN conference after China blocks Taiwanese delegates

Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe has pulled out of the UN Oceans Conference after China blocked Taiwan's delegation from participating. Kofe was already on his way to Lisbon, Portugal, for the meeting but decided to withdraw after China's actions, Taiwan News reported citing Radio New Zealand.

Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked Kofe for his support and for not giving into China's abuse of power. MOFA also expressed its sincere gratitude to the Tuvalu government for assisting Taiwan in advancing its international participation.

The ministry strongly condemned China for its abuse of power on the U.N. Credentials Committee to threaten Tuvalu, Taiwan's ally, to revise the list of delegations, Taiwan News reported The Ministry further said that China's pressure on member states has only revealed its vile nature once again. The Taiwan government will continue to cooperate with allies and like-minded countries to jointly counter China's expanding malicious influence on the UN, the ministry added.

The UN Oceans Conference took place from June 27 to July 1. It will focus on substantive issues such as marine pollution, marine conservation, and ensuring the sustainable use of marine resources. Representatives from 193 countries, including 938 civil society groups, 75 foundations, and 74 universities, will also be attending the conference, in addition to around 24 heads of state and governments, Taiwan News reported citing New Zealand media. Three Taiwanese delegation members ultimately announced their withdrawal from the delegation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)