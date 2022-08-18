Members of German parliament visit Western Naval Command in Mumbai

A four-member German delegation led by Jurgen Hardt, Member of German Bundestag, visited the Naval Dockyard and Headquarters Western Naval Command, Mumbai on Thursday. During the visit, Jurgen interacted with V Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (FOCINC) WNC and discussed issues of mutual interest, including challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the global arena.

The FOCINC brought out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR and also highlighted the opportunities created by Make in India for global business. Singh also urged the leaders to collaborate/invest in Indian growth.

Later, the delegation visited the Naval Heritage Museum and INS Trikand, a frontline warship of the Indian Navy. Recently, India was admitted to Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) as an observer member. This development is one of the steps in India's strategic vision (SAGAR) for the Indian Ocean.

In 2015, India unveiled its strategic vision for the Indian Ocean i.e. Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). It is a recognition of the increasing importance of maritime security, maritime commons and cooperation. Through SAGAR, India seeks to deepen economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbours and assist in building their maritime security capabilities. For this, India would cooperate on the exchange of information, coastal surveillance, building of infrastructure and strengthening their capabilities.

Further, India seeks to safeguard its national interests and ensure Indian Ocean region to become inclusive, collaborative and respect international law. Moreover, Germany has realised that the world's political and economic centre of gravity is, to a large degree, shifting to the Indo-Pacific region, with India as a key player, strategic partner and long-standing democratic friend at the hub.

The Indo-Pacific, with India as its centrepiece, looms large in Germany's and the European Union's foreign policy. The Indo-Pacific region is home to around 65 per cent of the global population and 20 of the world's 33 megacities.

The region accounts for 62 per cent of global GDP and 46 per cent of the world's merchandise trade. It is also the source of more than half of all global carbon emissions which makes the region's countries key partners in tackling global challenges such as climate change and sustainable energy production and consumption.

Also, Germany is determined to contribute to buttressing the rules-based international order. Within the German Indo-Pacific guidelines, India is mentioned for the enhancement of engagement and fulfilment of objectives. India should now be an important node while discussing issues relating to international security.

India is a maritime powerhouse and a strong advocate for free and inclusive trade -- and, therefore, a primary partner for Germany (eventually the EU) on this mission. Strengthening Indo-German Relations: Germany views India as an important partner for resolving global issues, including climate change, food security, energy and international peace and security.

Also, the new coalition government formed in Germany offers an opportunity for India to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two. (ANI)

