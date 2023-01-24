Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits 162 km NW of Tobelo, Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale has hit 162 km NW of Tobelo in Indonesia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale hit 162 km northwest of Tobelo in Indonesia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake occurred at 23:47:34 (UTC+05:30) and the epicentre was located at 2.881 N and 127.100 E, respectively.

According to the USGS, the depth was found to be 12 km. No casualties have been reported so far. Notably, Tobelo is a town and a district on the eastern Indonesian island of Halmahera.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the coast of Indonesia in the early hours on January 16. In an update on its website, the US Geological Survey said that the earthquake occurred 40 kilometres southeast of Singkil town in Indonesia. The earthquake was registered at 03:59:58 (local time) at the depth of 37 kilometres.

Indonesia is a country which lies in Southeast Asia and Oceania between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. It consists of over 17,000 islands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

