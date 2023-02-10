Left Menu

Universities in Afghanistan face economic crisis, on verge of closure

Most of the universities in Afghanistan are on the verge of closure as several face economic challenges after the Taliban's ban on education for females in the country.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 09:41 IST
Universities in Afghanistan face economic crisis, on verge of closure
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Most of the universities in Afghanistan are on the verge of closure as several face economic challenges after the Taliban's ban on education for females in the country. According to the union representing public and private universities, several institutions have ceased operations as a result of economic difficulties. 35 universities will be shut down, according to Union officials, if the Islamic Emirate does not change its mind about women's education, TOLOnews reported.

"In a survey that we have done, 35 private universities due to economic challenges, cannot operate," said Mohammad Karim Nasiri, the media officer responsible for the union. The union added that most of the universities face economic challenges. In the meantime, a private institution in Afghanistan declared in a statement that it would be sold owing to financial difficulties, TOLOnews reported.

At the university, some female students demanded that the Islamic Emirate change its mind about allowing women to attend classes. Time and again, female students in the country have called on the Taliban to reverse the ban on the education of women in the country and open the gates of schools and universities for them.

Many Islamic countries and organisations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have condemned the ban on women's and girls' access to work and education as a violation of Islamic law. In the latest decree, the Taliban has banned female students from sitting in university entrance exams, TOLOnews reported. The decision was followed by another decree from the caretaker government prohibiting women from working in non-governmental organisations, which sparked outrage on both the national and international levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023