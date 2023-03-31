Female students seek to study abroad as Afghanistan universities continue to remain closed for women

Female students in Afghanistan have said that they are seeking to study abroad as universities continue to remain closed for women in the country, TOLO News reported. Female students have said that they have applied for scholarships abroad for virtual and campus institutions. However, they are facing problems in travelling due to the lack of a male person to accompany them.

Taliban has announced that no female can travel without a male accompanying them. Azada Bakhshi, a student, said that there are some scholarships for which female students can apply. However, the Taliban has imposed restrictions on travelling without a male accompanying them, as per the TOLO News report. The female students urged the Taliban to reopen universities for women. Women's rights activist has said that the closure of universities is damaging Afghanistan's education sector, as per the news report.

"The doors of the university for girls have been closed. The girls have no choice but to find another country for a scholarship and go to overseas for making their future," TOLO News quoted Sharifa as saying. Arizo Khurasani, a women's rights activist, said, "This is a big blow to the educational system of Afghanistan." Khurasani called on the Taliban to reopen the schools and universities for girls. Khatira Hissar, a women's rights activist, said that the Taliban does not permit women to travel without a male accompanying them.

Hissar said that the Taliban also has problems with passports. Khatira Hissar called on the Taliban to review its policies and permit Afghan girls to study in Afghanistan. As per the news report, it has been nearly one month since the start of the educational year. However, female students have not been yet allowed to attend universities. On March 25, female students of secondary schools in Badakhshan urged the Taliban to reopen schools to allow them to pursue education as the new school year has started, TOLO News reported.

In order to prevent anxiety and depression, several girls have started learning carpet weaving in a workshop. Breshna, a student, said that they are facing mental health problems after being deprived of schooling. Farzana, another student, said that they are ready to wear hijab if the Taliban allows them to go to school. "We have faced mental health issues after being deprived of schooling," TOLO News quoted Breshna as saying."If they want Hijab we will wear it and we will accept any conditions. They should only let us go to schools," TOLO News quoted Farzana as saying.

Notably, secondary schools have remained closed for girls for nearly two years. The international community, including the UN agencies, have called for the reopening of schools for females. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)