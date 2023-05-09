Left Menu

Renowned Buddhist meditation master Dipa Ma and her tale of transforming lives

Renowned Buddhist mediation master Dipa Ma, in her incredible journey has transformed the lives of countless students around the world.

ANI | Updated: 09-05-2023 14:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 14:18 IST
Renowned Buddhist meditation master Dipa Ma and her tale of transforming lives
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Students across the world seeking instruction in meditation flock to a tiny flat in Kolkata that belonged to renowned Buddhist meditation master Dipa Ma, who in her incredible journey transformed the lives of countless people globally. Practitioners all over the world are still inspired and guided by her life and teachings, according to Bhutan Live.

According to Bhutan Live, she was given the name Nani Bala Barua when she was born in a small hamlet in Bangladesh. She grew up in a devoted Buddhist family, surrounded by feasts and rituals. Despite the fact that her family did not meditate, Nani became quite interested in Buddhism.' After becoming a mother, Nani was dearly called "Dipa Ma" or "Mother of Light," after her daughter's name, Dipa, which means "light."

Dipa Ma was devastated, bereaved, and bedridden in 1957 after her loving husband died suddenly. She turned to meditation as a coping mechanism for her sadness after trying conventional therapy without success. Her extraordinary path as a renowned Buddhist meditation teacher, changing the lives of countless people all over the world, began with this choice, according to Bhutan Live. The first retreat Dipa Ma took at a Buddhist monastery in Rangoon made it clear that she had a natural love for meditation. Despite suffering injuries in a terrifying dog attack, she kept up her practice and thought of becoming a Buddhist nun. She made the decision to follow the spiritual path as a householder since she was aware of her obligations as a single mother.

In 1967, Dipa Ma moved to Calcutta (now Kolkata), where she started teaching meditation to female householders, proving that being a wife and mother did not prevent one from advancing spiritually. Many people were influenced by her teachings, and she quickly earned the title of "patron saint of householders, Bhutan Live reported. She received a teaching invitation from the Massachusetts Insight Meditation Society at the start of the 1980s.

Despite her hectic schedule, Dipa Ma never wavered in her commitment to her pupils, frequently instructing from early in the morning until late at night. Dipa Ma passed away on September 1, 1989, at the age of 78. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023