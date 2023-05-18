Left Menu

Pakistan: Girl child killed in Swat as cop opens fire at school van

A girl child was killed in the Swat region of Pakistan after a police officer stationed outside a school unexpectedly opened fire at a school van, Dawn reported.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:38 IST
Pakistan: Girl child killed in Swat as cop opens fire at school van
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A girl child was killed in the Swat region of Pakistan after a police officer stationed outside a school unexpectedly opened fire at a van. Six others were also injured, including a teacher, Dawn reported. As the students came out after classes, police officer Alam Khan, opened fire on the school van.

Police detained the culprit, but the crime's motivation is still unknown. The attack is the subject of an investigation, according to the police. The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Aisha.

The District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur told Dawn that the culprit was detained right away following the event, and an FIR was filed. "A special investigation team has been formed and I assure everyone that strict legal punishment will be given to the culprit," he said.

The suspect, hailing from the Salampur area, has been part of the police since 2022 when he was inducted into the special force. He was suspended from the police force twice and reinstated in 2022, as per Dawn. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023