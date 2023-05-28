Iran-Taliban exchange gunfire at Zabol border

Clashes broke out on Saturday between Iranian and Afghan Taliban forces at the border between the two countries, Iranian police said without reporting casualties, amid a water dispute between the two neighbours, Iran-based news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei, deputy commander of the national police, expressed grave concern over the unprovoked attack Saturday on the Sassoli outpost, located in the Zabol border regiment near the Afghan frontier.

The Taliban forces initiated the assault in contravention of "international law and principles of good neighbourliness", and were met with "a decisive and courageous counteraction from the border guards" of the Islamic Republic, the commander said. Iranian border guards issued necessary warnings after the initial gunfire from the Taliban, but "unfortunately the gunfire resumed hours ago and clashes are ongoing," he added.

Following the border skirmishes, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, chief commander of the national police, issued a directive to the border guards, asking them to "defend the borders bravely and decisively and not allow any trespassing or encroachment." Later, the information centre of Sistan and Baluchestan's Border Guard command revealed more details about the border clashes, IRNA reported.

It said the Iranian border guards had engaged with "unidentified armed individuals who intended to enter the Islamic Republic of Iran" at the Zabol border. The Iranian border guards inflicted significant damage and casualties on the armed individuals through their heavy fire superiority, the statement added, IRNA reported.

Kazemi Qomi told Iranian state TV late on Friday that nearly two billion cubic meters of water flew to Godzareh Lake last year contrary to what Taliban officials have said about the shortage of water in the Helmand River. The diplomat said that the Taliban officials know if they want to establish a stable government in the country, they must have constructive relations with neighbours, including Iran, IRNA reported.

He also reminded the ruling group in Kabul that Iran has provided assistance to the people of Afghanistan more than any other country over the past decades. (ANI)

