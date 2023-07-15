Left Menu

Dubai Police responds to over 2.1mn calls in Q2 2023 within 10 seconds

This was revealed during a performance review meeting of the General Department of Operations of the Dubai Police during the second quarter of this year, led by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2023 09:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 09:18 IST
Dubai Police responds to over 2.1mn calls in Q2 2023 within 10 seconds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], July 15 (ANI/WAM): The Command and Control Centre of the Dubai Police received 2,189,646 calls in Q2 of 2023, with 2,143,796 calls being answered within 10 seconds, an impressive response rate of 97.91 per cent. This was revealed during a performance review meeting of the General Department of Operations of the Dubai Police during the second quarter of this year, led by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri. This represents a marked increase from last year's Q2, which saw 1,780,562 calls with a response rate of 99.8 per cent.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri was briefed on the statistics of the emergency hotline (999) for Q2 this year and compared them to the same period in the previous year. He also examined statistics on the average arrival time of security patrols to extreme emergencies in Q2, which stood at two minutes and 53 seconds. The meeting addressed various topics on the agenda, including a review of the outcomes of the previous evaluation meeting and the latest developments. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in its 14th edition

Zinnov Awards, the longest-running GCC awards, honors the titans of tech in ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians players; AIDS can be ended by 2030 with investments in prevention and treatment, UN says and more

Health News Roundup: Soccer-Peru says no Guillain-Barre risk for Corinthians...

 Global
4
VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

VTEX Partners with Retail Insights to Strengthen Its Capabilities in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023