Pakistan: Amid spike in violence people migrate from Wadh to other areas in Balochistan
Due to the ongoing gunfight between two competing groups of the Mengal tribe in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district, which has resulted in three deaths and 10 injuries, many people, including members of minorities, have relocated to other parts of Balochistan, reported Dawn.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Due to the ongoing gunfight between two competing groups of the Mengal tribe in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district, which has resulted in three deaths and 10 injuries, many people, including members of minorities, have relocated to other parts of Balochistan, reported Dawn. Due to the efforts of Nawab Aslam Raisani, the chief of the Sarawan tribes, and other tribal elders, both parties violated the ceasefire they had agreed to last week.
Heavy weaponry by both sides against one another after the truce was broken, according to officials, has resulted in the closure of all bazaars, businesses, and commercial areas as well as shortages of food and other necessities in Wadh town and the surrounding areas. According to Dawn, the traffic in the region was also very badly affected as the local administration had no other option but to close the Khuzdar-Karachi Highway when rival groups fired rockets.
The local populace has begun relocating to different regions in order to protect their lives and prevent suffering significant losses as a result of the ongoing gunfire. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dawn
- Wadh
- Nawab Aslam Raisani
- Sarawan
- Pakistan
- Balochistan
- Khuzdar
- Mengal
ALSO READ
Pakistan train derailment: Missing fishplates, damaged track caused Hazra Express crash
Against Pakistan, skipper Harmanpreet wants team to cut down on conceding 'silly PCs"
Afghan refugees in Pakistan concerned over their continued detentions
Missing fishplates, damaged track caused train derailment in Pakistan: Report
Over 90 Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf workers arrested for protesting Imran's arrest