“History was made..” UK Parliament member on Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing

A member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, Lord Rami Ranger while congratulating India on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 said history has been made as no other country has landed its craft on the Moon's south pole. The UK member of parliament said: "Today, history was made as no other country landed their craft on the south pole of the Moon. It was a very emotional day for all of us. I saw the touchdown. It was a nerve-wracking experience for all those people."

Ranger said many local Indian companies and engineering marvels contributed to the making of the magnificent craft and also engineers, and scientists who worked tirelessly for over many months to make this landing a successful one. "The whole world was watching," he said. The UK Parliament member further said: "Lots of people felt proud that India has landed a craft on the moon. Successfully joined the club of just four nations, Russia, America, China and now India. To be in that elite group. So this is a special Independence Day present on the 76th Independence Day when we are already celebrating the remarkable success of India."

Member of British Parliament Virendra Sharma also congratulated Indian scientists on the success of Chandrayaan-3. "I congratulate India, Indian people and all those who are involved in Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon this afternoon. The whole world is happy. Indians are all over the world are happy. Good luck India. Best wishes for the future," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in London celebrated the successful landing of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. People at the High Commission raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Chandryaan-3 on Wednesday successfully performed a soft landing on the Moon. ISRO tweeted: "Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!' Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India!"

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis also congratulated India on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing and said 'Badhai Ho'. "A big moment for India for the world and…" Ellis wrote on X. "Badhai Ho"

"Touchdown! Congratulations to India and@isro on making history with the successful #Chandrayaan3 mission - a giant step forward for the whole world," the British High Commission said on X. As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India's spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO's long years of toil.

This makes India the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite. Special screenings of the soft landing were organized across the country, including schools science centres, and public institutions. ISRO made the live action available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV.

The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14. (ANI)

