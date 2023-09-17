Former Pakistani envoy calls on Islamabad to reassess its foreign policy

Former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani has called on Pakistan to reassess its foreign policy strategy. He has underscored the need for pragmatism in a rapidly changing global landscape, Khalsa Vox reported citing Haqqani's recent article in Pakistan's The News. Haqqani believes that it is high time for Pakistan to reevaluate its priorities and stressed that Pakistan's preoccupation with internal power struggles and involvement in neighbouring conflicts has hindered its ability to adapt to profound changes that are taking place on the world stage since the end of the Cold War in 1991, Khalsa Vox reported.

Husain Haqqani noted, "Despite being a staunch American ally during the mid-20th century, Pakistan missed out on the unipolar moment when the United States dominated the global order. Instead, Pakistan chose to incorporate anti-American sentiments into the longstanding negativity towards India, which has been ingrained in the nation's identity since independence," Khalsa Vox reported. Pakistan's former envoy referred to the ties between the US and China and called it an example of pragmatism in international relations. He stressed that both nations have managed to maintain economic ties while keeping political and security matters separate.

Haqqani emphasised that shared economic interests between China and the West have acted as a stabilizing factor, tempering hardline stances and contributing to global peace. He called the UAE a prime example of diplomatic pragmatism. Despite offering support for Palestinian rights and criticism of certain Israeli policies in 2020, the UAE took a leadership role in the 'Abraham Peace Accords,' which aimed at normalizing ties between Arab nations and Israel, according to Khalsa Vox report.

Haqqani stressed that Pakistan must redirect its focus away from political disputes, rigid ideologies, and grandiose ambitions. He called for having an educated workforce, fostering wealth production and cultivating leadership capable of adapting to the ever-changing global landscape, the report said. In August last year, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India for its independent foreign policy. He slammed Western countries for being critical of India for buying Russian oil despite the threat of sanctions amid the Ukraine conflict.

Since his ouster from power in April, Imran Khan has decried a US-led foreign conspiracy against him. While criticizing the Joe Biden administration, Khan on many occasions lauded India for not giving in to the demand of the West and continuing to purchase Russian oil despite being a "strategic ally" of the US. During a huge gathering in Lahore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf played out a video clip of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from the Bratislava Forum, held in June, where the Indian minister said that New Delhi will do what is best for their people.

"When the Indian foreign minister was asked not to buy Russian oil. He said who are they to dictate India's foreign policy. Europe is buying Russia's oil and people need it. He said that they will continue to buy it," Imran Khan said while quoting EAM Jaishankar and added "Yeh hota hai aazad mulk." (This is what an independent nation looks like)Drawing a comparison between the two countries, the PTI chief slammed the Shehbaz government for bowing down to US pressure on buying Russian oil. "We had spoken to Russia about buying cheaper oil but this government has no courage to say no to US pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery," Khan said.

"If India which got independence at the same time as Pakistan and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make their foreign policy as per the need of its people then who are they (Shehbaz Sharif government) who are toeing the line," Imran Khan said at the gathering. Jaishankar's remarks which Imran Khan referred to were delivered at the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum being held in Slovakia in June 2022. (ANI)

