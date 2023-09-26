Left Menu

Afghan women on brink of losing final lifeline amid budget cuts: World Food Programme

The World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan claims that women are in danger of losing their final lifeline as a result of budget cuts, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:38 IST
Afghan women on brink of losing final lifeline amid budget cuts: World Food Programme
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan claims that women are in danger of losing their final lifeline as a result of budget cuts, Khaama Press reported. The World Food Programme tweeted on Tuesday that due to the funding cut, one million women and their children will no longer get nutritional support.

According to the official of the Emergency of WFP in Afghanistan, "Women are being gradually excluded from social life every day, with minimal opportunities for livelihood and nutrition for their offspring," Khaama Press reported. At an earlier meeting in Brussels, Carl Skau, the WFP's deputy executive director, said that he had a proposal for an urgent fundraising appeal that would specifically target Afghanistan.

The main goal is to keep the nation from experiencing a catastrophic winter disaster. Prior to the gathering, Skau announced, "I am currently in Brussels for a high-level meeting on Afghanistan, attended by partners and donors, and generously hosted by the European Commission," reported Khaama Press.

According to Skau, the major goal of the discussion is to develop a plan and strategy to aid the Afghan populace through the impending winter. WFP's important humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan have had to be scaled back recently due to funding restrictions as the country continues to face humanitarian crisis under the Taliban. Meanwhile, the group also emphasises the need for USD1 billion to support those who are most in need throughout the next hard winter.

While 15 million people in Afghanistan are still trying to figure out where their next meal will come from, the World Food Programme is talking about financial constraints. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023