Afghan women on brink of losing final lifeline amid budget cuts: World Food Programme

The World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan claims that women are in danger of losing their final lifeline as a result of budget cuts, Khaama Press reported. The World Food Programme tweeted on Tuesday that due to the funding cut, one million women and their children will no longer get nutritional support.

According to the official of the Emergency of WFP in Afghanistan, "Women are being gradually excluded from social life every day, with minimal opportunities for livelihood and nutrition for their offspring," Khaama Press reported. At an earlier meeting in Brussels, Carl Skau, the WFP's deputy executive director, said that he had a proposal for an urgent fundraising appeal that would specifically target Afghanistan.

The main goal is to keep the nation from experiencing a catastrophic winter disaster. Prior to the gathering, Skau announced, "I am currently in Brussels for a high-level meeting on Afghanistan, attended by partners and donors, and generously hosted by the European Commission," reported Khaama Press.

According to Skau, the major goal of the discussion is to develop a plan and strategy to aid the Afghan populace through the impending winter. WFP's important humanitarian initiatives in Afghanistan have had to be scaled back recently due to funding restrictions as the country continues to face humanitarian crisis under the Taliban. Meanwhile, the group also emphasises the need for USD1 billion to support those who are most in need throughout the next hard winter.

While 15 million people in Afghanistan are still trying to figure out where their next meal will come from, the World Food Programme is talking about financial constraints. (ANI)

