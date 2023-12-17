Museum of the Future welcomes world leaders, delegates during official visit to UAE for COP28

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 17 (ANI/WAM): The Museum of the Future welcomed over 30 presidents, prime ministers and delegates from 30 different countries around the world as the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) successfully concluded at Expo City Dubai. The Presidents and Ministers visiting the Museum of the Future during their official visit to COP28 included Miguel Diaz-Canel, President of Cuba; Hussein Arnous, Prime Minister of Syria; Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts Nevis; Premier E. David Burt of Bermuda; Ding Xuexiang, First Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China; Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister of Nepal; and Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, Canada.

The visits to the Museum of the Future were part of the official visits to the United Arab Emirates, coinciding with their attendance at COP28 held at Expo City Dubai. The Museum of the Future is dedicated to supporting the UAE's hosting of the COP28 conference while also striving to promote a more positive and sustainable future.

The VIP tours showcased the museum's iconic design and most prominent features, including its unique experiences, highlighting its vital role in shaping the future and designing its ideas as part of the museum's efforts to create a better future for humanity. The high-level guests were also briefed on the museum's initiatives, departments, and pioneering experiences, as well as its role in developing future technologies and incubating ideas, projects, research, initiatives, and studies of qualitative value. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)