Pakistan: ECP summons applications for postal ballots for 2024 general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned applications for postal ballots for the 2024 general elections, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned applications for postal ballots for the 2024 general elections, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The electoral body has directed to submit applications for postal ballots by January 22. The election commission will issue postal ballots to armed forces troops deployed at national borders, policemen and other government officials posted away from their residential areas, as per ARY News.

The ECP said that special persons and prisoners would also be facilitated with postal ballots to cast their votes. In June last year, the ECP started printing postal ballot papers in preparation for the general election.

The election commission had announced that it would print 10,26,000 postal ballots for the National Assembly and 4,45,500 postal ballot papers for the Punjab Assembly. The electoral body will print 1,95,000 postal ballots for the Sindh Assembly, 1,72,500 ballots for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 76,500 ballot papers for the Balochistan Assembly, the ECP shared, as per ARY News.

ARY News recently reported that the ECP has planned to establish over 92,500 polling stations nationwide for the 2024 general elections, ARY News reported. The official polling scheme will notably be revealed 15 days before the scheduled February 8 general elections.

For the upcoming general elections, it has been determined that Punjab province in Pakistan will have 51,821 polling stations across 438 national and provincial constituencies, while Sindh will have 19,236 polling stations for its 191 seats. For the election of 66 seats in Balochistan, 5,015 polling stations will be set up, and for the 160 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,737 polling stations will be established. Additionally, 990 polling stations will be set up for three constituencies in Islamabad, reported ARY News. (ANI)

