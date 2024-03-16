Left Menu

Jaishankar to embark on official visit to Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia from March 23-27

The three-nation visit of Jaishankar will focus on "enhancing bilateral relations" with these countries, and would provide an "opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern," the MEA also said.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 11:19 IST
Jaishankar to embark on official visit to Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia from March 23-27
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the invitation of his counterparts, will be on an official visit to Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia from March 23-27, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday. The three-nation visit of Jaishankar will focus on "enhancing bilateral relations" and would provide an "opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern," the MEA said.

Jaishankar last visited Singapore in October 2023 and during his visit had held several bilateral engagements with the leaders of the island-nation and senior ministers of the Cabinet. In June 2023, Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo visited India, during which he and the Jaishankar co-chaired the 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in the national capital.

In December 2023, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, visited Malaysia and pivotal role in reinforcing the bilateral cooperation established under the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership. MoS MEA Singh paid an official visit to Malaysia from November 30 to December 2, last year informed the Ministry of External Affairs in an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024