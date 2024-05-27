UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates education interface exhibition

Dubai [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today opened the 10th session of the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre's Marina Hall. Running under the theme ''Education and Sustainability'', the two-day edition celebrates the exhibition's bronze jubilee, marking the 10th anniversary of its launch.

The opening ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including; Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; Rashed Lahej Al Mansouri, Director General of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs; Sana Mohammed Suhail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority; and Salama Ajlan Al-Amimi, Director-General of the Community Contributions Authority, Ma'an. Also present were Nafi Ali Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Dr Moza Saeed Al Badi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Education Interface Exhibition; as well as several officials, community leaders, directors of participating academic institutions, and sponsors.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak affirmed that the UAE gives top priority to education and empowering Emirati youth in alignment with the vision of the wise leadership, which believes that the future is created by those who possess knowledge and advanced sciences, with the real investment being educating Emirati people to support the leadership's vision for sustainable development. He also pointed out that the exhibition comes within these continuing efforts towards improving education and building new horizons for future generations.

In its 10th edition, the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference feature 65 educational bodies representing approximately 537 local, regional and international universities, along with various governmental and private educational institutions from both inside and outside the UAE. These institutions represent numerous countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, and the UAE. Dr Moza Saeed Al Badi confirmed that the exhibition continues to achieve its strategic goals in shaping the future of the youth of the UAE. The exhibition showcases the most important educational opportunities around the world, advanced science fields, and future professions and skills.

Dr Al Badi said: "Today, we celebrate the bronze jubilee, which confirms the continuation of the exhibition and the accompanying Middle East Youth Conference, the sustainability of the achievements of success, and the provision of services and facilities to students in the UAE. On the sidelines of the Education Interface Exhibition, the Middle East Youth Conference commenced a new session, featuring discussion panels and innovative laboratories with the participation of government figures, experts, specialists, and academics from public and private sector institutions.

On the first day, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of Community Development in Dubai, spoke about empowering youth in government work. Jamal Buhwaireb, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, presented a paper titled ''Sustainability in Knowledge''. Dr Wadima Ghanem Al Dhaheri, a member of the Board of Directors of Bin Hamoodah Group and a faculty member at Mohammed bin Zayed University for the Humanities, addressed youth empowerment and private sector participation. Noura Al Rayasi, Head of the Talent, Institutional Development and Emiratisation Department at First Abu Dhabi Bank, also spoke on the same topic. (ANI/WAM)

