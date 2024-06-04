Left Menu

UAE President receives Afghan interior minister

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received an Afghan delegation led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:23 IST
(Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 4 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received an Afghan delegation led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, Minister of Interior Affairs.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed strengthening the bonds of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance ties to serve mutual interests and contribute to regional stability. The discussions focused on economic and development fields, as well as support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.

For his part, the Afghan Interior Minister expressed his pleasure at meeting the President and praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and Afghanistan. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

