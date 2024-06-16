Left Menu

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations over phone

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, the prospects of strengthening bilateral relations.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 09:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, the prospects of strengthening bilateral relations.

In a phone call today, the two top diplomats exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings and reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves their mutual interests and contributes to promoting regional security and stability.

They also reviewed a number of issues of common interest, including the latest regional and international developments. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

