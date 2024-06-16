Abdullah bin Zayed, Iran's Acting Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations over phone
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, the prospects of strengthening bilateral relations.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, the prospects of strengthening bilateral relations.
In a phone call today, the two top diplomats exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings and reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves their mutual interests and contributes to promoting regional security and stability.
They also reviewed a number of issues of common interest, including the latest regional and international developments. (ANI/WAM)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Philippine President Optimizes Diplomacy with India for Regional Stability
More Police Units Deployed to KZN for Election Stability and Flood Relief
Hungary Secures Stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Gas Field for Energy Stability
Hungary Secures Energy Stability with Stake in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Gas Field
South Korea's Strategic Shift: Strengthening Ties with Africa for Mineral Stability and Economic Growth