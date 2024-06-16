Left Menu

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Adha

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:49 IST
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Adha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 16 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

Sheikh Khaled also sent Eid greetings to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; as well as their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, wishing them, the UAE, and countries around the world peace, progress and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024