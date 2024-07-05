Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Visit to Austria to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Austria from July 9-10, marking the first Indian PM visit in over 40 years. This trip aims to broaden bilateral partnerships and address regional and global issues. It includes meetings with Austrian leaders and discussions on areas like infrastructure and renewable energy.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Austria from July 9-10, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 40 years. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra expressed confidence that this historic trip will enhance bilateral partnerships and address regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During a special briefing on Friday, Kwatra emphasized that the visit would allow for in-depth discussions on various areas of bilateral engagement, as well as issues of regional and global significance. The visit follows an invitation from Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, highlighting the importance both nations place on strengthening their ties.

In addition to meeting Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen, Prime Minister Modi will engage in high-level business discussions and delegation-level talks. Austria, recognized as a key central European country, offers substantial opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, high technology, start-ups, and media and entertainment.

Highlighting the strategic importance of Austria, Kwatra noted that Austria hosts major international organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). He emphasized that the visit would explore new avenues for cooperation and further deepen investment linkages, which have been steadily growing.

In February 2024, a new initiative called the "starter bridge" was launched between India and Austria, already showing positive results. The countries also signed a comprehensive agreement on migration and mobility, indicating their commitment to expanding bilateral ties.

