Tibetan Monks Celebrate 14th Dalai Lama's 89th Birthday in Shimla
Tibetan Buddhist monks-in-exile commemorated the 14th Dalai Lama's 89th birthday in Shimla with early morning prayers at the Dorje Drak Monastery. The celebrations highlighted his role as a peacemaker during troubling times.
On Saturday, Tibetan Buddhist monks-in-exile celebrated the 89th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama in Shimla. The gathering included prayers for the Dalai Lama's long life at the Dorje Drak Monastery.
The ceremony saw the participation of boy monk Nawang Tashi Rapten, Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche, and the Nyingma school's head. Acharya Lodoe Zangpo, a Tibetan monk, emphasized the significance of the celebration, calling the Dalai Lama a 'peacemaker' crucial in a world facing degeneration.
In an interview with ANI, Zangpo elaborated on the day's events, which included long-life prayers, Mandala offerings, and cake-cutting in front of the Dalai Lama's throne. He stressed the Dalai Lama's role in spreading peace and compassion globally, especially amidst current global conflicts.
The 14th Dalai Lama, born on July 6, 1935, was recognized as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama at age two. Forced into exile in 1959, he has devoted over 60 years to promoting peace and compassion.
