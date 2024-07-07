Kanishka Narayan Wins UK Elections, Roots in Bihar

Kanishka Narayan, an Indian-origin candidate representing the Labour party, has clinched a historic win in the UK general elections from Wales. Narayan traces his heritage back to Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and his victory has ignited celebrations in both his hometown and across India.

Narayan's uncle, Jayant Kumar, who heads SKJ Law College, shared his pride, stating that Kanishka has elevated the reputation of Muzaffarpur and India. 'Kanishka is my younger brother's son. He left his job to attend the elections and has always had a passion for politics,' he said.

Born in Muzaffarpur and having studied there until the third standard, the 33-year-old former civil servant emigrated to Britain at the age of twelve. Kanishka pursued higher education at the renowned Eton Oxford, associated with several prominent figures including India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. His upbringing and academic background have greatly contributed to his successful political career in the UK.

Jayant Kumar disclosed that Kanishka had recently visited India with his family for a religious occasion, demonstrating his enduring connection to his roots.

Following Kanishka's win, his residence at Sandho Apartment in Damuchak, Muzaffarpur, has been swamped with congratulatory messages and calls. 'We are overwhelmed with joy,' Jayant remarked, 'Kanishka is a proud Bihari and an Indian first.'

Narayan's lineage is steeped in public service; his grandparents, Krishna Kumar and Veena Devi, settled in Muzaffarpur long ago. Krishna Kumar was a notable figure, serving as the chairman of the Muzaffarpur District Board and founding SKJ Law College. Kanishka's parents, Santosh Kumar and Chetna Sinha, completed their education at the same institution before moving to Delhi and eventually Britain.

