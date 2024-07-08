PM Modi Embarks on Two-Nation Visit to Russia and Austria

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-nation visit to Russia and Austria to deepen and enhance bilateral relations. Modi will hold discussions with President Putin and Austria's leaders, focusing on trade, investment, and community engagement, marking India's strategic partnership and growth in international diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 11:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Russia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-nation visit to Russia and Austria, he highlighted the opportunities to strengthen ties with these nations. 'Over the next three days, I will be in Russia and Austria, presenting a chance to deepen our time-tested friendships,' Modi stated.

Modi expressed eagerness to discuss bilateral cooperation with President Vladimir Putin. 'I look forward to reviewing all aspects of our partnership with my friend President Putin and exchanging views on regional and global matters,' he said. Modi also anticipates engaging with the Indian community in Russia.

Highlighting the Strategic Partnership with Russia, Modi noted its progress over the past decade in sectors such as energy, security, trade, investment, and culture. Moving on to Austria, Modi will meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, underscoring Austria as a steadfast partner. Modi's visit to Austria is the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years, aiming to elevate the partnership, particularly in innovation, technology, and sustainable development.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the significance of the visit, noting the unprecedented growth in India's economic relations with Russia. PM Modi will also attend a community event in Moscow on Tuesday, with President Putin set to host him on Monday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

