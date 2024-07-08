Left Menu

PM Modi's Russia Visit: Key Talks with President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia is set to involve significant discussions with President Putin on crucial global matters such as defence deals, cultural exchanges, economic ties, and geopolitical issues. This highly anticipated visit underscores the importance of India-Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:05 IST
Abhay Kumar Singh, Deputat (MLA), from Russia's Kursk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia has drawn significant attention as he engages in key discussions with President Vladimir Putin. The crucial talks are expected to cover a wide array of global matters, including defence agreements, cultural interactions, and economic and geopolitical issues.

Abhay Kumar Singh, a member of the United Russia party from Kursk, highlighted the excitement surrounding PM Modi's visit. 'The local public and President Putin had eagerly awaited his visit for two years,' Singh told ANI.

Singh revealed that defence collaborations, such as additional deals following the successful BrahMos joint venture, would be a focal point. Cultural topics, particularly the renewed interest in Indian cinema in Russia, and economic discussions, including the Rupee-Ruble trade, are also on the agenda. 'The geopolitical outcomes of these talks could potentially alter the global landscape,' Singh added. Upon arrival, PM Modi received a Guard of Honour and a warm welcome from Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov at Moscow's VNUKOVO-II International Airport.

Throughout his visit, Modi will also attend a community event in Moscow. The two leaders, who have met 16 times over the past decade, last convened in person at the 2022 SCO Summit in Samarkand. PM Modi, a recipient of Russia's highest state honour in 2019, underscores his enduring bond with Russia.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

