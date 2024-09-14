Left Menu

Amnesty International Criticizes Pakistan’s New Protest Law

Amnesty International has condemned Pakistan's 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill,' recently signed into law by President Asif Ali Zardari. The law allows stricter controls on public gatherings in Islamabad and increases penalties for participating in 'unlawful' assemblies, eliciting concerns about human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:30 IST
Amnesty International Criticizes Pakistan’s New Protest Law
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Amnesty International has strongly denounced Pakistan's new 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill,' which has been approved by President Asif Ali Zardari and passed by both houses of Parliament. The bill aims to 'regulate' public gatherings in Islamabad, sparking concerns over potential crackdowns on peaceful protests.

The legislation was finalized and received Presidential assent within a week of being proposed. Babu Ram Pant, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, described the bill as an attack on the right to peaceful assembly, alleging it criminalizes peaceful protests and suppresses dissent.

Pant criticized the swiftness of the bill's passage, noting it expands authorities' power to ban assemblies on broad grounds like 'disruption of daily activities,' and increases the maximum imprisonment penalty for 'unlawful assembly' from six months to three years. Amnesty International urges the Pakistani government to repeal the act and amend laws that violate international human rights standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024