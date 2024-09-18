Bangladesh Grants Army Magisterial Powers Amid Political Turmoil

By Masud Karim: The interim government of Bangladesh has issued a directive, late on Tuesday, conferring magisterial powers upon the army. This order empowers the armed forces to exert greater authority in maintaining internal security across the nation.

Issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, the order elaborates on the powers of Special Executive Magistrates as specified in Sections 12 (1) and 17 of The Code of Criminal Procedure 1898. This delegation of authority stipulates that only commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Army can exercise these powers nationwide for the next 60 days, according to the order.

A copy of the directive was acquired by ANI, confirming the expanded role of the army in law enforcement. The Bangladesh Army has affirmed the receipt and implementation of these magisterial powers. "The news of magistracy power is correct," confirmed Lt Col Sami ud Doula Chowdhury, director of the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

Previously, under Sheikh Hasina's government, a curfew was imposed on July 19 to assist civil authorities, and the army was deployed countrywide. A student-led movement last month ousted Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. This upheaval followed weeks of fierce protests and clashes resulting in over 600 deaths.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5, leading to the establishment of an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus. A senior army general elucidated the army's expanded role, stating, "The army's primary responsibility is to protect Bangladesh's sovereignty and territorial integrity." He added, "They also engage in nation-building activities, disaster management, and internal security duties in aid of civil power."

The General further highlighted the army's international standing, noting, "The Bangladesh army has earned a reputation in UN peacekeeping missions and beyond," underscoring the global recognition of the army's contributions. (ANI)

